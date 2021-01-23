8,000 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

