787 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $291.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

