$77.35 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $77.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $303.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $361.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

