7,100 Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 239,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

