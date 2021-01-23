$7.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.17 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average is $503.83.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.