$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

