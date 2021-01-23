$60.23 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce sales of $60.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.55 million and the highest is $60.90 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $57.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $238.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $239.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.03 million, with estimates ranging from $233.26 million to $234.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. 195,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

