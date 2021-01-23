4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits One Day Volume of $286,687.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 72% higher against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $507,831.62 and $286,687.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

