$494.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post sales of $494.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.40 million and the lowest is $455.63 million. Grubhub posted sales of $341.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,017.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,659. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

GRUB traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 962,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,717. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

