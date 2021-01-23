4,018 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Southern by 16.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.