$4.27 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $26.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,508. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.