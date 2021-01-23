3M (NYSE:MMM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M stands to gain from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies over the long run. Cost-reduction actions too will be beneficial. High demand in multiple end markets, including personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, and others, is expected to aid in the quarters ahead. For fourth-quarter 2020, the pandemic-induced demand for respirators is anticipated to boost sales by 300 bps year over year. Total sales in the quarter are anticipated to be $8.2-$8.4 billion. However, due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, it refrained from providing projections for 2020. Also, woes related to stiff competition, huge debts and international exposure might be concerning. Over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.