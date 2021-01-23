35,000 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

