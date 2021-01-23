3,299 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

