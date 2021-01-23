$278.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report $278.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

