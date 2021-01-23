2,355 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $14,182,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

