2,078 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

