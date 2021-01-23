1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $384,447.42 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $384,447.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.95. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

