1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $126.03 million and approximately $134.92 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

