1,900 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $124.43 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

