1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 27th (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker’s (NYSE:GOED) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. 1847 Goedeker had issued 1,111,200 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,800 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,875. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile
