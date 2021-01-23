1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 27th (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker’s (NYSE:GOED) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. 1847 Goedeker had issued 1,111,200 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,800 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,875. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

