1,750 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.10.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

