169 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $263.68 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

