1,462 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

