$137.53 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $619.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

