$111.13 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce $111.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.32 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $276.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $582.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.09 million to $584.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.14 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $620.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. 494,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,372. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

