$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $105.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $113.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $392.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $395.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $461.74 million, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $477.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 189,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $389.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

