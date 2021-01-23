10,000 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

