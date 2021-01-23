-$1.41 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the highest is ($1.24). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $47.47 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

