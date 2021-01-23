$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

FBK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 141,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,515. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FB Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

