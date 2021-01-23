$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 1,904,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.