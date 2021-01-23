$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 1,904,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

