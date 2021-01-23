$0.82 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Interpublic Group of Companies.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

