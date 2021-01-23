$0.77 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

NYSE VER opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

