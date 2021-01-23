-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

