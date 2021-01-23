$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

