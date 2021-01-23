$0.44 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.51. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

AIRC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

