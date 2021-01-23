$0.40 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,356. The company has a market cap of $374.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

