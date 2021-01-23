$0.39 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.