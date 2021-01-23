$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ready Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

