$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,753. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

