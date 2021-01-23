-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.