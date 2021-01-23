$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 437,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

