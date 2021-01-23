-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,326. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.