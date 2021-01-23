-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.50. 1,439,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

