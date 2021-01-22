Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Tops $0.74

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Zynecoin token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $16.38 million and $237,188.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00582351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.55 or 0.04254799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Zynecoin Token Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

