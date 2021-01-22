Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 173 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,342 ($30.60) per share, with a total value of £4,051.66 ($5,293.52).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 173 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51).

On Tuesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 178 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, with a total value of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,309 ($30.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,353.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,111.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.