Zilla (ZLA) Tops One Day Volume of $24,113.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Zilla has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $106,132.67 and approximately $24,113.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.