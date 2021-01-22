Zilla Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $125,239.06 and approximately $30,439.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.