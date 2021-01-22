Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.