Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

ZNTL opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $358,155.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,832,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

